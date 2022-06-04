Three men steal Amazon delivery driver's car in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon driver was left stranded after three people stole his car in the Lincoln Park community.

It happened on Wrightwood Avenue between Lehmann and Hampden courts at 8:16 p.m.

Police said the driver got out of his gray Kia Sportage momentarily to make a delivery, only for the three thieves to jump in and drive off.

The victim as not injured, and no one was in custody late Friday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.