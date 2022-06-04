Watch CBS News
Three men steal Amazon delivery driver's car in Lincoln Park

/ CBS Chicago

Amazon driver's car stolen during package delivery in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon driver was left stranded after three people stole his car in the Lincoln Park community.

It happened on Wrightwood Avenue between Lehmann and Hampden courts at 8:16 p.m.

Police said the driver got out of his gray Kia Sportage momentarily to make a delivery, only for the three thieves to jump in and drive off.

The victim as not injured, and no one was in custody late Friday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 10:48 PM

