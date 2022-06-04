Three men steal Amazon delivery driver's car in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon driver was left stranded after three people stole his car in the Lincoln Park community.
It happened on Wrightwood Avenue between Lehmann and Hampden courts at 8:16 p.m.
Police said the driver got out of his gray Kia Sportage momentarily to make a delivery, only for the three thieves to jump in and drive off.
The victim as not injured, and no one was in custody late Friday.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.