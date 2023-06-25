Three houses destroyed in Berwyn fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Smoke and flames filled the sky over Berwyn Saturday afternoon.

Video from Citizen App and social media shows the intensity of the fire just before 6 p.m. near 22nd and Harvey.

It started in one home and quickly spread to two houses next door.

Arriving firefighters called for more help when they were wtill several blocks away.

In all, three houses were destroyed. Two of the roofs collapsed.

Everyone inside made it out safely, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.