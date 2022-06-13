Three found dead in Round Lake Beach, homicide investigation underway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway, after three people were found dead at a home in far north suburban Round Lake Beach.

Police said officers were contacted around 1:40 p.m. for a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane, where they found three people dead inside.

A person of interest is in custody.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force evidence technicians were requested to help process the scene.

Round Lake Beach Police said an active homicide investigation is underway, and no further information would be released at this time. However, police stressed what happened was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.