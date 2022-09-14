Watch CBS News
Three chefs from two Chicago restaurants honored by Food and Wine Magazine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Top honors for three chefs at two Chicago restaurants.

They're among the best in the country, according to Food and Wine Magazine.

As "chef de cuisine" at Virtue in Hyde Park, Damarr Brown says he's on a mission to dispel the myth southern cooking is unhealthy.

Over in east Ukrainian Village, Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are partners in life and in their restaurant Kasama.

They serve up breakfast sandwiches and pastries in the morning, then a Filipino fine dining tasting menu at night.

