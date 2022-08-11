Watch CBS News
Three charged after stealing millions in COVID relief funds

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people are facing possibly decades in prison, after prosecutors say they stole millions in COVID relief funds.

Samuel Jackson, David Sullivan and Elizabeth Chervinko are all charged with wire fraud. Jackson is also charged with money laundering.

According to the State's Attorney's Office, they applied for PPP loans and other federal assistance for their businesses, but lied about their expenses, how many employees they have and their payroll costs.

They got nearly $3 million in loans, and spent that money on real estate and luxury vehicles. Jackson has pleaded not guilty. The other two are due in court later this month. 

August 10, 2022

