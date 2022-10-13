Watch CBS News
Juvenile charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile has been charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School on Wednesday.

Police sent extra patrols to the high school after a picture of the graffiti at the school first made the rounds on social media, and eventually people called 911.

Aurora police confirmed the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one court of disorderly conduct. 

"The Aurora Police Department takes any threat made in our schools seriously," police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Aurora Police detectives at 630-256-5500, or to email tips@aurora.il.us

First published on October 12, 2022 / 8:57 AM

