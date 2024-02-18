Thousands turn out for Lunar New Year parade in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago kicked off the annual Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown Sunday afternoon. Thousands of people filled the streets as they watched traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, floats and marching groups.

From cymbals to drums, Wentworth Street was filled with all kinds of sights and sounds.

Parade organizers say the Lunar New Year parade is 112 years old. They say it started the year Chinatown was established in that spot.

"This is a good place to visit. You see all the brand new restaurants, giftshops and we have more and more people coming in," said Anita Lau with Chicago Chinatown Special Events.

Fifty-six separate performers made their way through Chinatown, including 10 marching bands. There were also 11 floats, including one for the Chinese American Museum. It has been a tradition since 2005.

"It's nice to see our culture being cheered with the general public in Chicago, and it seems like today is a perfect day for us to be out here and having a good time," said Soolon Moy with the Chinese American Museum.

Parade organizers say this is the year of the dragon. They say this is one of the strongest, if not the strongest animal in the zodiac sign. They say Mayor Brandon Johnson was born in that year.

"I'm so proud that we are celebrating the year of the dragon because I was born in the year of the dragon," Johnson said. "Dragon means powerful. Empire. The most powerful."

What's even more powerful is the size of the crowd. Parade organizers believe more than 30,000 people filled the parade route.

"It's really exciting to see so many people come out, especially because the weather is so nice," said one attendee.

"This is just such a wonderful celebration with all the people that come out and celebrate this really important holiday within the community," said Rich Frachey with the Chinese American Museum.

Parade organizers say with so many people visiting the area, they hope this brings in more revenue for surrounding businesses.