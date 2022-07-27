Thompson Center sale being finalized

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The sale of the iconic Thompson Center in downtown Chicago is being finalized.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Prtizker are expected to provide an update Wednesday morning.

Selling the Thompson Center has been a priority for Pritzker since he took office in 2019. He finalized a sale agreement back in March.

The building's new owner is JRTC Holdings.

Under the deal, the state will get a $70 million up-front payment from JRTC Holdings, while keeping approximately 30% ownership of the building, and 425,000 square feet of renovated office space in the Thompson Center.

Pritzker's office says that agreement will save taxpayers $800 million in operating, maintenance and repair costs.

JRTC Holdings will maintain the building as a mixed-use development with a mix of office, retail and hotel space.