'This needs to stop': CPD officers upset about violent acts lobbed against them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV, and ran him over.

It's just the latest violent attack on a Chicago police officer. It's been three officers were shot in less than two weeks. For the first time, we're seeing the moments one of those officers was shot during a traffic stop eight days ago.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports from police headquarters with the video you'll see only on 2.

Officer Erik Moreno is home from the hospital, but the video showing how he got there is still hard to watch. It shows the split seconds a traffic stop turned into a violent attack on Chicago police officers.

Pod camera video from South Sangamon Street shows an unmarked police car pull up in a dead end alley. Three officers get out of the car to initiate a traffic stop.

Officer Erik Moreno walks towards the driver side door and in seconds, that driver who police said is Jerome Halsey gets out of the car and police said he fired at Officer Moreno.

He's hit in the arm and torso. Officers rush him to the hospital. CPD Superintendent David Brown:

"Our difficult and dangerous work during this gun violence epidemic often comes with a very, very high price to Chicago police officers and their families," Brown said.

CPD data shows more officers were shot or shot at in the last two years than the previous eight years combined. So far this year, 20 officers have been shot at and five officers have been actually shot.

The latest attack on an officer with a woman stealing an officers police car and driving over his leg before crashing it.

Officer Moreno was released to the sound of bagpipes and a round of applause from colleagues. Moreno is celebrated as he headed home to recover. When asked about the recent attacks on officers, the police union president only had this to say:

"This needs to stop," said Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Jerome Halsey, the suspected shooter in the Englewood shooting is charged with first degree murder, battery and assault on a police officer.

He was shot multiple times during the exchange and is still in the hospital, held on $1 million bond.