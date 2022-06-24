'This accomplishment we've been fighting for,' anti-abortion activist says of Supreme Court ruling

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) -- In response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, Blase Cardinal Cupich said in a statement, "Every human life is sacred and every person is made in the likeness of God and therefore deserving of reverence and protection."

The cardinal's message echoed the sentiments of those at an anti-abortion rally earlier Friday at Federal Plaza.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the anti-abortion advocates gathered to celebrate a victory - as the Supreme Court ruling allows states to ban abortion

"My first thought was tremendous relief," said Eric Schneider, the executive director of Pro-Life Action League.

Schneider said he feels tremendous joy with the decision, but also trepidation.

"This accomplishment we've been fighting for, for so long. My father started the Pro-Life Action League. I've been working here for 20 years on this mission," he said, "but also some anxiety of the future. I'm concerned about the anger and the violence."

Fr. Thomas Loya was among those gathered here on Federal Plaza.

Fr. Loya, who is from Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer Glen, says the Supreme Court showed a great deal of integrity in the face of a lot of opposition.

"This was a really pivotal day for the cause of saving the unborn children - also for helping women," he said. "It's a step toward the right direction."

Meantime, Cardinal Cupich says while the ruling Friday will regrettably have little impact on abortion in Illinois, the church will continue to strongly advocate strongly for legal protections for unborn children.

The ruling Friday came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion for the court, and was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a concurring opinion, writing that while he agrees that the viability line established under Roe should be discarded and Mississippi's law upheld, Roe and Casey should be left untouched. The court's three liberal justices dissented.