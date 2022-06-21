Watch CBS News
Third party takes police officer's Taser during wild arrest at Roosevelt Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wild arrest on Chicago Transit Authority property Monday evening ended with a missing police Taser.

Chicago Police said someone waved down officers on the platform at the Roosevelt stop, near Roosevelt Road and State Street, to report a domestic battery.

The victim pointed out the offender, and there was a scuffle as officers tried to take the suspect into custody.

During that scuffle, someone else grabbed an officer's Taser and took off running.

Further details were not immediately learned.

