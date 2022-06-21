Third party takes police officer's Taser during wild arrest at Roosevelt Red Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wild arrest on Chicago Transit Authority property Monday evening ended with a missing police Taser.
Chicago Police said someone waved down officers on the platform at the Roosevelt stop, near Roosevelt Road and State Street, to report a domestic battery.
The victim pointed out the offender, and there was a scuffle as officers tried to take the suspect into custody.
During that scuffle, someone else grabbed an officer's Taser and took off running.
Further details were not immediately learned.
