Third offender charged in mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged in connection to the mass shooting on the city's Near North Side last month.

The teen is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He was arrested on Thursday, on the 1100 block of North Larrabee, after turning himself in, police said.

He is due in Juvenile court Saturday.

Two other men have also been charged in the shooting last month that left two dead and seven wounded.

Jaylun Sanders, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At the time of the shooting, Sanders was wanted on a warrant issued for his arrest on Jan. 4 of this year for previous gun charges. According to court records, he failed to appear in court for four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Kameron Abram, 20, was also charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for his role in the shooting. He also was cited for trespassing on the CTA.

The gunman ran into the nearby Red Line subway and down the tunnel after the shooting, where he was arrested and a gun recovered. A woman was critically injured when she came in contact with the electrified third rail on the tracks during the chase to apprehend the suspect.