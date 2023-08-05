Watch CBS News
FBI searches for thieves who stole ATM from Warrenville bank

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Friday was trying to track down the burglars who stole an ATM from the Old Second National Bank in Warrenville the day before.

At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, an unknown number of suspects broke into an ATM at the bank, at 3-S-041 Route 59. They used a hook and chain attached to a stolen white truck to rip the ATM from the ground, the FBI said.

atm2.png
FBI

The suspects fled in a 2023 gray Ford Escape with Illinois license plate number FP210466.

atm-suv.png
Warrenville bank ATM theft escape FBI
atm1.png
Warrenville bank ATM theft getaway vehicle. FBI

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700, or go to tips.fbi.gov.

August 4, 2023 / 9:33 PM

