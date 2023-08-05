FBI searches for thieves who stole ATM from Warrenville bank
WARRENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Friday was trying to track down the burglars who stole an ATM from the Old Second National Bank in Warrenville the day before.
At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, an unknown number of suspects broke into an ATM at the bank, at 3-S-041 Route 59. They used a hook and chain attached to a stolen white truck to rip the ATM from the ground, the FBI said.
The suspects fled in a 2023 gray Ford Escape with Illinois license plate number FP210466.
Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700, or go to tips.fbi.gov.
