Thieves steal cigars, pipes and cash from smoke shop in West Town

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Burglars targeted a smoke shop in West Town early Wednesday morning. 

Police said two men broke front the front window of the business, Morgan Smoke & Vape located at 720 W. Randolph St., just before 4:15 a.m.

A store manager told CBS 2 the offenders took over $2,600 in cash, 25 boxes of cigars, 20 cartons of cigarettes and four water pipes.

Police said the offenders left the scene in a black car, possible a Mercedes. 

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. 

