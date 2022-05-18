Thieves steal cigars, pipes and cash from smoke shop in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Burglars targeted a smoke shop in West Town early Wednesday morning.

Police said two men broke front the front window of the business, Morgan Smoke & Vape located at 720 W. Randolph St., just before 4:15 a.m.

A store manager told CBS 2 the offenders took over $2,600 in cash, 25 boxes of cigars, 20 cartons of cigarettes and four water pipes.

Police said the offenders left the scene in a black car, possible a Mercedes.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.