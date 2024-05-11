Watch CBS News
Thieves steal cash registers during crash-and-grab at Chicago Far South Side business

CHICAGO (CBS)— A group of thieves stole cash registers during a crash-and-grab burglary on the city's Far South Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said it happened just before 5 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Burnside.

They said an unknown number of offenders crashed a light-colored SUV into a business, made entry, and removed two cash registers and other property from within.

The group fled in the SUV and two other waiting vehicles, all in unknown directions.

No one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

May 11, 2024

