Thieves steal multiple cars from Portage Park dealership
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Thieves smashed the windows of the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership near Irving Park Road and Laramie.
Chicago police tell us the vehicles were reported stolen just before 3 a.m.
They didn't say how many were taken or how many thieves they are looking for.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.