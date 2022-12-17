Watch CBS News
Thieves steal multiple cars from Portage Park dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Thieves smashed the windows of the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership near Irving Park Road and Laramie.

Chicago police tell us the vehicles were reported stolen just before 3 a.m.

They didn't say how many were taken or how many thieves they are looking for.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 9:21 AM

