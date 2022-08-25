Thieves burglarize, steal cars in Glencoe; one ends up crashing on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.

The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.

The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.

Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in them at high speeds, police said.

Glencoe police officers saw three cars fleeing the area, but couldn't catch up to them before they got onto the Edens Expressway.

A short time afterward, Wilmette saw the cars speeding down the Edens. They were able to provide license plate information back to Glencoe police, but the cars sped on and out of sight, police said.

While headed back to Wilmette, police from that suburb saw a single vehicle crashed near the Touhy Avenue Edens exit ramp on the boundary of Lincolnwood and Skokie.

The vehicle was one of the three that had been spotted earlier. Three people in the car were taken into custody and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the meantime, Glencoe police learned that two of the three stolen cars had been stolen from Glencoe – including the crashed car. Numerous cars were also burglarized by the thieves who were spotted in Glencoe, police said.

The investigation continued late Wednesday.