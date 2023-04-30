Watch CBS News
Police issue alert after thieves burglarize 3 Northwest Side businesses

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses to be on alert after three were burglarized on the city's Northwest Side.

There have been six burglaries in the month of April with one business being hit four times.

Police say during the overnight hours, thieves would break the front or side glass windows using a rock, brick, or crowbar, enter the business and steal money from a register, the cash register itself, a safe, and liquor.

Incident time and location:

  • 1401 N. Ashland Ave. (Mott Street) March 17, 2023 - 04:30 am
  • 1401 N. Ashland Ave. (Mott Street) April 1, 2023 - 05:30 am
  • 1401 N. Ashland Ave. (Mott Street) April 7, 2023 - 05:00 am
  • 1401 N. Ashland Ave. (Mott Street) April 15, 2023 - 04:00 am
  • 1358 N. Western Ave. (Western Foods Grocery) April 16, 2023 - 06:45 am
  • 1616 N. Kedzie Ave. (Zoku Sushi) April 29, 2023 - 05:00 am

One of the suspects was described as a man wearing dark clothing, green gloves, and a dark jacket with fur around the hood.  They were seen fleeing a waiting Red Nissan Murano with Illinois license plate - DH74832 driven by another man.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 6:53 AM

