Thieves break in, attempt to steal luxury cars from Chicago dealership

Group breaks in, attempts to steal high-end cars from Albany Park dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of people who attempted to break into a car dealership on the Northwest Side.

It happened Friday morning at Tab Auto Brokers near Elston and Kilpatrick.

Owners say the thieves busted into the dealership by breaking a glass panel to steal luxury cars.

The group tried to ram one of the cars through the driveway, but instead ended up smashing it into another vehicle and then flipped an SUV in the process.

No further information was available.