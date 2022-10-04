'They're giving their life': Lombard's Outreach House is 'one-stop shopping' for everything from clothing to health care

Lombard's Outreach House is 'one-stop shopping' for everything from clothing to health care

CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's four programs under one roof: A food pantry, clothing closet, emergency money and help for infants.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how one non profit is helping Lombard and the surrounding communities.

"You have moments in your life where you actually need a little help and this is what I enjoy about coming here."

Juanita Johnson said shopping for gently used clothes and food has been a life saver.

"It's like a one-stop shop because you may not have the transportation to go from one location to the other. And this provides the opportunity to get everything done," Johnson said.

Outreach House is a not-for-profit organization helping low-income individuals and families. For more than 30 years, the four programs were located in separate buildings.

"Our four programs grew out of programs in different locations in our community. Neither of the programs the buildings we're in were fully accessible," said Outreach House Executive Director Catherine Lynnott.

The outreach house moved to a new location in August and helped 570 families that month. Executive Director Catherine Lynott says that went up about 10% in September.

"When you've been there, the gratitude is incredible when you have what you didn't have."

Jeff Holte shops at the food pantry and began volunteering for the organization in May.

"When I volunteer here, everybody that does this, does this for nothing. they're giving their life, they're happy people and it influences me," Holte said.

Low wages, unpredictable work hours, rising food and gas costs and the high cost of housing in DuPage County all contribute to families having to choose between purchasing food, diapers and hygiene products and paying essential bills for housing, transportation and medical expenses.



To donate or volunteer at Outreach House, click here or go to info@theoutreachhouse.org.

