These Illinois colleges and universities feature in the 2024 U.S. News and World Report top rankings

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

Best National Universities (Top 100)

9. Northwestern

Tuition & Fees: $65,997

Undergraduate enrollment: 8,659

12. University of Chicago

Tuition & Fees: $65,619

Undergraduate enrollment: 7,470

35. University of Illinois

Tuition & Fees:  $36,572, $17,572 (in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 35,120


82. University of Illinois – Chicago

Tuition & Fees: $32,933, $17,811 (in-state

Undergraduate Enrollment: 21,807


98. Illinois Institute of Technology

Tuition & Fees: $51,763

Undergraduate Enrollment: 3,125

Best National Liberal Arts Universities (Top 100)

No. 51 Principia College

Tuition & Fees: $33,280

Undergraduate Enrollment: 314

No. 56 Wheaton College

Tuition & Fees: $43,930

Undergraduate Enrollment: 2,187

No. 73 Lake Forest College

Tuition & Fees: $54,202

Undergraduate Enrollment: 1,727

No. 75 Knox College

Tuition & Fees: $55,587

Undergraduate Enrollment: 1,060

No. 100 Augustana College

Tuition & Fees: $49,834

Undergraduate Enrollment: 2,318

First published on September 18, 2023 / 9:19 AM

