These Illinois colleges and universities feature in the 2024 U.S. News and World Report top rankings
Best National Universities (Top 100)
9. Northwestern
Tuition & Fees: $65,997
Undergraduate enrollment: 8,659
12. University of Chicago
Tuition & Fees: $65,619
Undergraduate enrollment: 7,470
35. University of Illinois
Tuition & Fees: $36,572, $17,572 (in-state)
Undergraduate Enrollment: 35,120
82. University of Illinois – Chicago
Tuition & Fees: $32,933, $17,811 (in-state
Undergraduate Enrollment: 21,807
98. Illinois Institute of Technology
Tuition & Fees: $51,763
Undergraduate Enrollment: 3,125
Best National Liberal Arts Universities (Top 100)
No. 51 Principia College
Tuition & Fees: $33,280
Undergraduate Enrollment: 314
No. 56 Wheaton College
Tuition & Fees: $43,930
Undergraduate Enrollment: 2,187
No. 73 Lake Forest College
Tuition & Fees: $54,202
Undergraduate Enrollment: 1,727
No. 75 Knox College
Tuition & Fees: $55,587
Undergraduate Enrollment: 1,060
No. 100 Augustana College
Tuition & Fees: $49,834
Undergraduate Enrollment: 2,318
