The Smashing Pumpkins put out ad on social media for new guitarist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You don't need pink ribbons scars that never forget.

You don't need to go down where the crickets learn to sing and play.

You don't need to be cool and cold, like old Job.

You don't need to care to shake these zipper blues.

You especially don't need to notice that this is not the first time we've done this with Smashing Pumpkins lyrics.

But you do need to know how to play guitar – if you want perhaps to play the songs from which those lyrics are paraphrased, right along with Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin.

That's right, the Smashing Pumpkins announced Friday that they are looking for an additional guitarist. Guitarist Jeff Schroeder left the band in October after 15 years.

The band posted a message on Instagram saying the application process for a guitarist is "open to anyone who might be interested."

Applicants are asked to submit a résumé and related materials to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.

Corgan and Iha are also both guitarists. They first formed the Smashing Pumpkins along with drummer Chamberlin and bass player D'arcy Wretzky. Other members have come and gone over the years – and the group disbanded altogether in 2000, only to re-form six years later.

While Corgan – a Highland Park resident - has been the only constant, original members Iha and Chamberlin have been back since 2018. Jack Bates and Katie Cole play bass and keyboards, respectively, on tour with the group.

The Smashing Pumpkins perform during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2023 in Napa, California. TIM MOSENFELDER / Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins are going on tour this summer – beginning with the World Is a Vampire tour through Europe in June and July. The tour will begin in Birmingham, England, and end in Athens, Greece, and will also feature Weezer.

The Smashing Pumpkins will also be a supporting act on Green Day's The Saviors tour through the U.S. and Canada, along with Rancid and The Linda Lindas. This tour – in late July and August – will include a stop at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Whether the new guitarist – whoever he, she, or they may be – will be asked to be part of those tours was not specified in the social media job ad.