The Second City is coming to the Big Apple in 2023

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Second City is getting another location in the summer of 2023.

The comedy center just announced a new location opening in New York City's Williamsburg neighborhood. 

The Second City New York will feature a new mainstage theater, seven classrooms and a full-service restaurant and bar. 

The Second City currently has locations in Chicago, Hollywood and Toronto. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 12:39 PM

