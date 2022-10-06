The Second City is coming to the Big Apple in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Second City is getting another location in the summer of 2023.

The comedy center just announced a new location opening in New York City's Williamsburg neighborhood.

SC & NYC?!



Talk about a match made in comedy heaven!



Our first-ever physical NYC location will open Summer of 2023! The space will feature a newly built mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar in Williamsburg!



"In Newwwwwww Yorkkkkkkkkkk!"🗽 pic.twitter.com/4qokU8aDLg — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) October 6, 2022

The Second City New York will feature a new mainstage theater, seven classrooms and a full-service restaurant and bar.

The Second City currently has locations in Chicago, Hollywood and Toronto.