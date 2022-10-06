The Second City is coming to the Big Apple in 2023
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Second City is getting another location in the summer of 2023.
The comedy center just announced a new location opening in New York City's Williamsburg neighborhood.
The Second City New York will feature a new mainstage theater, seven classrooms and a full-service restaurant and bar.
The Second City currently has locations in Chicago, Hollywood and Toronto.
