The Milk Bank hosting breast milk drive in Merrillville, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Between formula shortages and recalls, feeding your baby has become an everyday worry and major challenge for many families. That's why an Indiana group is stepping up efforts to provide access to safe human milk for infants.

The Milk Bank is similar to a blood bank, collecting donations of human milk for premature infants and critically ill babies.

"For preemies and critically ill babies in the NICU, donor milk is life-saving medicine," said Jenna Streit, advancement director for The Milk Bank. "We need over 1,000 donors per year to provide enough milk for all of those infants."

The Milk Bank is hosting a milk donor drive on Tuesday at MomSense, at 300 W. 80th Pl. in Merrillville, Indiana, from noon until 3 p.m.

"There, you can learn about the process of becoming a donor, complete your pre-screen," Streit said.

People can also sign up at themilkbank.org to either become a milk donor, or to receive donor milk.

"We need about 300 more donors this year to be able to fulfill all of the orders that come in; and we are helping families who are at home as well, who may not have access to specialty formulas, or for babies who are ill, but can be treated at home," Streit said.

MomSense also hosts a weekly breast-feeding support group at noon on Tuesdays.