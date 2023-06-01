Watch CBS News
Man shoots himself and another man during an argument in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were injured during a shooting in The Loop.

Just after 10 p.m. near Van Buren and Clark streets, police said two men got into an argument when one of them, a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his gun. As he grabbed the gun, he shot himself in the leg and then fired shots at the other person.  

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

