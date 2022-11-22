Teen playwright gives his all for 'The Good Ones,' now onstage in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A first-time playwright from River Forest has sold out several shows at Madison Street Theater in Oak Park this week.

James Leonardi's play, "The Good Ones," is about coming of age in a social media world – but it has a worldly connection. All the proceeds go to benefit children more than 4,000 miles away.

CBS 2's Chris Tye sat down with Leonardi.



The plotline of "The Good Ones." involves rivalries, romance, and racy internet gossip. It is a musical built from the ground up by high school students.

And while "The Good Ones" is performed on a small stage, it takes on big ideas.

"One day I just woke up and I was like, I just want to write a play," Leonardi said. "I never knew it was going to happen."

Leonardi was 16 when he started co-writing the script and writing all the music. He is also playing one of the leads.

"I am telling the story of three high schoolers named Alyssa, Hailey, and Nick - and they're just trying to find their way in the world and find the people who build them up," Leonardi said.

There has been a fair amount of build-up for the production in Oak Park. Two of the three mid-week productions at the Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison St, are sold out.

All of the proceeds are going to help the children of the imprisoned in the town of Cochabamba, Bolivia - near where Leonardi's grandparents immigrated from.

"These children – they go from school to prison to live with their families if this center did not exist," Leonardi said.

Leonardi worked with the organization, CAICC Bolivia, on family trips throughout his childhood.

On a week known for thanks, the 17-year-old is giving his all - his art and his profit - to something bigger than himself.

For more information on the play and how to get tickets, follow the links.