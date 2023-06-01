Watch CBS News
The Gateway "people plaza" reopens for the summer on State Street

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A "people plaza" reopened on Thursday in the Loop, just in time for summer gatherings.

Officially dubbed "The Gateway," it's located on the median space on State Street between Lake Street and Wacker Drive.

First opened in 2013, the plaza features seating and tables, shade umbrellas, planters, trees, and public artwork.

The Chicago Loop Alliance hopes The Gateway can serve as a gathering place for workers, residents, and visitors as warmer weather arrives in Chicago.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:07 PM

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

