The Fields will house new movie, streaming and TV studios

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Movies, TV shows and streaming productions will soon be under one roof.

Chicago's newest film studio held a topping off ceremony, to signify the completion of the building's frame.

"We think it's a great opportunity for the city and the state into the economic development opportunity. We also think ,culturally, it's great. Chicago will get a chance to tell its stories to a world wide audience," said Zain Koita, Fields Studios Founder and Managing Partner.

The Fields Studio is set to open early next year, at the former Marshall Field's warehouse campus on the northwest side. The 21-acre site is near Pulaski and Diversey.

The studio will have nine soundstages, along with creative and production offices. Construction is expected to be done early next year.