The Drake Oak Brook Hotel offering $1863 soup. Would you try it?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A hotel restaurant in Chicago's western suburbs is now offering a soup that costs more than $1,800.
The seafood bisque at the Drake Oak Brook is inspired by a recipe from the year 1863--which matches the luxury price tag.
It features red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico, caviar, and Louis XIII Cognac, which retails for $4,500 a bottle.
To get a reservation at the Drake Oak Brook, email the hotel.
A two-week advanced notice is required.