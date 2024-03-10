Watch CBS News
The Drake Oak Brook Hotel offering $1863 soup. Would you try it?

By CBS Chicago Team

The Drake Oak Brook Hotel offeirng seafood bisque for more than $1800
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A hotel restaurant in Chicago's western suburbs is now offering a soup that costs more than $1,800. 

The seafood bisque at the Drake Oak Brook is inspired by a recipe from the year 1863--which matches the luxury price tag. 

It features red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico, caviar, and Louis XIII Cognac, which retails for $4,500 a bottle. 

To get a reservation at the Drake Oak Brook, email the hotel. 

A two-week advanced notice is required. 

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 12:34 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

