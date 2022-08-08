The drag show goes on at Uprising Bakery after nearly being delayed due to vandalism, zoning issues

The drag show goes on at Uprising Bakery after nearly being delayed due to vandalism, zoning issues

The drag show goes on at Uprising Bakery after nearly being delayed due to vandalism, zoning issues

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban cafe that was vandalized over plans to hold a family friendly drag brunch went on with the show Sunday morning.

It happened after weeks of challenges, setbacks and some heartfelt support.

The messages of support on the boarded up bakery were enough to make their drag brunch feel like it has the support it needs.

"We're really excited and we're really grateful for everyone to allow us and to support us with these events," said owner Corinna Sac.

She did not allow cameras inside in hopes of avoiding any type of commotion.

"For today we're asking for privacy as well as support so we can have an incident free event and then we can continue to hold these going forward," Sac said.

Organizers expected a full house inside as people lined up for the sold out drag brunch.

But getting to this day was not easy for the bakery. The event was initially put on hold after hateful graffiti was painted on the cafe's walls and its front door smashed. And it was almost canceled after the village said Uprising Bakery was not zoned for entertainment.

Nearby businesses also expressed concerns over safety because of the event.

"it's horrendous that people just don't let other people live. I mean, if you don't like something, just don't show up for it. That's it," said Joanna Tetreault.

The ACLU eventually stepped in, telling the village not rescheduling the drag show would let the vandals and harassers believe they won. Now people who want to can enjoy the show.

"All the shows with drag queens have never allowed kids to be present. So I think that's fun for everyone to be able to come enjoy," said Tetreault.

Under a new agreement with the village, Uprising Bakery can move forward with all future entertainment events.