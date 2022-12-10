"The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend" at DuSable Museum ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuSable Museum is celebrating black influence in fashion.
The museum is hosting a special showing of "The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend" fashion exhibition.
Today is your last day to see the exhibit - featuring presentations, screenings, performances, and more.
Tickets for the event start at $12.
The museum is open today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
