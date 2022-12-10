Watch CBS News
"The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend" at DuSable Museum ends Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuSable Museum is celebrating black influence in fashion.

The museum is hosting a special showing of "The Color Is: Renaissance Weekend" fashion exhibition.

Today is your last day to see the exhibit - featuring presentations, screenings, performances, and more.

Tickets for the event start at $12.

The museum is open today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

First published on December 10, 2022 / 7:57 AM

