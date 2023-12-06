Watch CBS News
Local nonprofit advocating for women of color, families experiencing infertility

By Audrina Sinclair

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Infertility doesn't see color. 

That's the message from the founder of The Broken Brown Egg, a nonprofit created to empower, inform, and advocate for Black and Brown women and families experiencing infertility. 

Regina Townsend founded the Broken Brown Egg in 2009, which started with a personal blog to document her journey through infertility. 

The organization has grown into a 501c3 organization to help with resources and support for Black women. They offer resources and also host educational events and support groups throughout the year.

Now, the non-profit is offering thousands of dollars in grants to help out.The deadline to apply is Friday, December 8. You can apply here. 

