Local nonprofit advocating for women of color, families experiencing infertility
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Infertility doesn't see color.
That's the message from the founder of The Broken Brown Egg, a nonprofit created to empower, inform, and advocate for Black and Brown women and families experiencing infertility.
Regina Townsend founded the Broken Brown Egg in 2009, which started with a personal blog to document her journey through infertility.
The organization has grown into a 501c3 organization to help with resources and support for Black women. They offer resources and also host educational events and support groups throughout the year.
Now, the non-profit is offering thousands of dollars in grants to help out.The deadline to apply is Friday, December 8. You can apply here.
