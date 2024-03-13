Free store in Chicago suburb serves caregivers of kids in crisis

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – A free store opened in far northwest suburban Crystal Lake that was born from the unwavering dedication of two foster moms.

CBS 2 went inside The Bridge store, which offers caregivers of kids in crisis a place to get essential items and support.

Foster parent Denise Sowder had her beautiful, cooing newborn in hand on her recent visit to the store.

"Right now I have a two-and-a-half-week-old little boy," she said. "He's so sweet."

Sowder and her family are calling him DJ.

"We had about two days to prepare," she said. "One of my first emails was to The Bridge to say, 'I'm gonna need some help here.'"

The Bridge is a free store in Crystal Lake that recently opened for kids in crisis and transition. It gives caregivers a place to shop for needed clothing, diapers, hygiene products, toys, and more.

"We have only had a couple shoppers come in this week, and the first thing that they say is 'Oh my gosh. It's a real store,'" said Alicia Wehby.

Wehby and Michelle Prickett, both longtime foster parents, merged their nonprofits Second Bridge and Kids in Need McHenry County to create the store. They said they have a passion for "finding the gaps in resources for the families." It's open by appointment only and filled through generous donations.

"We are referral-based. Not only is that an excellent way to make sure that our donors that are giving us donations know that the donations are going directly to children, but by being referral-based through social workers, organizations and foster parents, we all can keep an eye on a child," Prickett said.

During CBS 2's recent visit to the store, a boy named Griffin had a fun time exploring the store with his foster mom of two years.

"Michelle and I feel very strongly that the families feel dignity when they are there," Wehby said. "We do not want them to feel judged. We want them to feel that they can go around and pick what they need without judgement, without somebody looking over their shoulder to see what they're taking."

Prickett added, "A lot of families can't come in here to shop, so we will deliver to them."

Last year alone, Kids in Need McHenry County took nearly 4,000 requests from families, and not just foster families.

"Just giving family some socks and a pair of shoes might help that child and might help that family not have their children taken into care," Wehby said.

She added, "It's sad when we say how busy we are becoming. We have case workers come in to shop. We have case workers put in requests. They do want to help kids and they do want to help these families and on the way to visits, they'll stop in and grab what they need."

"It is the most beautiful and the hardest thing you could ever do because these kiddos need you, and it's not their fault," Sowder said. "They're just in the situation, so you're here to take care of them and just kinda guide them through the process for however long they're with you."

The store was only made possible by the help of the McHenry County community and beyond.

To find out how you can donate money, gently used or new clothing and supplies from infants to teens, visit kinmc.org/thebridge.