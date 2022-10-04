'The Blues Man' Pervis Spann is being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Tuesday

'The Blues Man' Pervis Spann is being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Tuesday

'The Blues Man' Pervis Spann is being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- "The Blues Man," Pervis Spann is being honored for the decades he spent over the airwaves.

The legendary Chicago DJ is being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

He's among 10 inductees announced by the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Spann began his radio career in the '50s and bought WVON in the late '70s.

He was also the first person to dub Aretha Franklin the "Queen of Soul" and labeled B.B. King the "King of the Blues." Spann died earlier this year after a battle with Alzheimer's.