'The Blue Paradox' exhibit at MSI explores dangers of plastic pollution on ocean floors

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry wants to educate people about the dangerous effects of plastic on the ocean.

The museum is opening its newest exhibit - The Blue Paradox - on Saturday.

The name comes from people relying on plastics to avoid using up too many natural resources, but those plastics, in turn, hurt the environment.

Guests will have the chance to walk on the floor of the ocean and see the real danger plastics pose and how to help stop it.

The Museum of Science and Industry opens at 9:30 a.m.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 8:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

