Kids, adults kick off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trots in 2 Chicago neighborhoods

Racers kick off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trots in 2 Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some strong-willed Chicagoans started their turkey day on the right foot by joining the Edison Park Turkey Trot.

The annual fun run and walk kicked off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with a kid's race followed by the adult race at 9 a.m. – causing a number of street closures in the area.

A separate turkey trot also took place along the lakefront trail in Lincoln Park.

If you missed the chance to participate in Thursday's race, you can get moving on Saturday for the Grant Park Turkey Trot.

The event starts at 9 a.m.

People are advised to look out for road closures through the end of the week because of the turkey trots.