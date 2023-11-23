Watch CBS News
Local News

Kids, adults kick off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trots in 2 Chicago neighborhoods

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Racers kick off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trots in 2 Chicago neighborhoods
Racers kick off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trots in 2 Chicago neighborhoods 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some strong-willed Chicagoans started their turkey day on the right foot by joining the Edison Park Turkey Trot.

The annual fun run and walk kicked off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with a kid's race followed by the adult race at 9 a.m. – causing a number of street closures in the area.

A separate turkey trot also took place along the lakefront trail in Lincoln Park.

If you missed the chance to participate in Thursday's race, you can get moving on Saturday for the Grant Park Turkey Trot.

The event starts at 9 a.m.

People are advised to look out for road closures through the end of the week because of the turkey trots.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 11:34 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.