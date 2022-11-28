Thanksgiving holiday travel expected to reach nearly pre-pandemic levels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend winds down comes an influx of travel back to the city by car or by plane.

As of Sunday afternoon it was smooth going at the airport with just a handful of cancellations at both Midway and O'Hare, and traffic along the Kennedy Expressway seemed pretty normal as well.

This year experts estimate travel nearly at pre-pandemic volumes.

AAA has predicted that 54.6 million people in the United States would travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That's 1.5% more than last year, and if that number proves true, 98% of pre-pandemic levels.

Many travelers driving to their destinations stopped at the pump to fill up before the work week begins.

In Illinois, the current average of a gallon of regular gas is down to $3.84. A month ago it was $4.18, according to AAA.

One driver told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza his trip took him six hours from Columbus, Ohio, back to Chicago. He hopes the gas prices continue to trend in this direction.

"I mean obviously is more expensive than Ohio or Indiana, which I was driving through, but it's come down quite considerably over the past couple of weeks. So can't complain too much but would love some more normalcy and less volatility so it is what it is," Franklin Eruo said.