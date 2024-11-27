Blustery Thanksgiving expected in Chicago, but dry holiday travel conditions remain

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's one of the biggest travel days of the year, but if you are staying local in Chicago — whether that be getting to your holiday destination or finishing any last-minute grocery shopping — clouds and blustery conditions will remain in the area.

A few showers are possible in Jasper, Newton and Kankakee counties. However, there's an expected cluster of rain and snow in Central Illinois and Indiana.

If your travel plans take you southbound, you'll want to pack your patience as more inclement weather is expected.

That weather disturbance is expected to trail eastward impacting the Ohio River Valley Wednesday night and moving through New England on Thursday.

Out west, there are no major storm systems, and temperatures remain a bit milder than usual for this time of year.

Wintry forecast for Bears-Lions Thanksgiving game

If your travel plans take you to Detroit Thursday to watch the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, clouds will blanket the area with a few lake-enhanced snow showers possible.

Tailgating Thursday morning will be cold as temperatures will feel like the 20s to near 30 degrees, with highs in Detroit Thursday in the lower 40s.

If you prefer to watch the game at home, while you're eating your Thanksgiving meal, turn on CBS Chicago as the game will be aired starting at 11:30 a.m. Make sure to turn on CBS Chicago before the game for a special pregame show.

Bitter cold moves into Chicago for Black Friday shoppers

For Turkey Day in Chicago, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s for highs.

For Black Friday, shopping or putting up the holiday decorations this weekend, high temperatures will be much colder in the 20s, with overnight lows in the teens, sending wind chill values to the single digits.