Chicago area organization rescues two dozen puppies from Texas ranch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Love comes in many shapes, forms, and even sizes.

As CBS 2's Darius Johnson reported, there's a new bunch of rambunctious bursts of German Shepherd Labrador mixes at the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) in west suburban Wheaton.

"They are not shy and they really hand it up for the photo shoot for sure," said Animal Rescue Foundation volunteer Claire Goldenberg.

For the last decade, Goldenberg has given part of her life to volunteering at ARF.

Days ago, a group of volunteers visiting Texas came across a rancher who they say did not have good intentions for the bunch of puppies.

"The rancher had mentioned to them that he was going to be shooting these dogs and these puppies because they were just too many of them and they weren't his and he wanted nothing to do with them," Goldenberg said.

There were nearly two dozen on the property and essentially considered "barn dogs."

"And they were creating havoc in his mind, and he was fixing to shoot them," Goldenberg said.

The volunteers got approval from ARF to bring them home. They were only able to bring seven stating some of the others were too feral.

"This was quite kind of a tragic, but yet heartwarming story in the end," she said.

This generous effort, going paw and paw with their motto, "we rescue them, you save them."

"That is how we feel. Obviously, we can't save them. that's up to the public to actually do that job to adopt the dogs and keep them in their homes , that's the act of saving. All we're doing is going out there and rescuing them," Goldenberg said.

Now that they've been rescued, some are adjusting slowly, like 7-week old Annabelle.

"She just came in last [Wednesday] night I think she's really just been a little baby," Goldenberg said. "I think she's just missing her mom, but she seems real sweet. When she gets her burst of energy, she's quite playful, but for the rest of the time she's just a little doll isn't she?"

She's a doll who got a little feisty with her new friends when it came to a game of tug-of-war.

The Animal Rescue Foundation says after they've been spayed, neutered, and dewormed, the pups will be ready for adoption and posted on the website.

Adoption fees vary based on age and breed, but you can fill out an application and begin the process here: https://www.arf-il.org/