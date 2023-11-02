Terri Hemmert celebrating 50 years at WXRT

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Her voice, charm, humor, and great taste and knowledge of music have filled Chicago's airwaves for decades.

Terri Hemmert is celebrating 50 years at Chicago's very own WXRT Radio, and although she might not originally be from the Windy City, Chicago certainly would not be the same without her.

While Hemmert says she's experienced a ton of highs and lows throughout her career, there's one thing that keeps her going.

"One of the things I love about radio is the intimacy. How I feel like I know them. People come up to me like, 'I feel like I know you!' and I feel like I know them too because we've been through a lot together. And we share our passion for music," she said.