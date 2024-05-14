Illini star Terrence Shannon Jr. aims to focus on basketball ahead of NBA draft, rape charge trial

CHICAGO (CBS) – Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Illini to their first Elite Eight in two decades this past season.

Now, he's one of dozens of players in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine. While he looks to prove himself among the players looking to make it to the NBA, he's also navigating a serious legal hurdle.

Shannon spoke to the news media for the first time since he was charged with rape in Kansas last December.

"Obviously it's a real serious accusation and I'm aware of that, and I can't go into much detail about it," he said. "But I'm just focused on what I can control, and that's basketball."

The former Lincoln Park standout was able to finish out the season with the Illini after a federal judge overturned his suspension. But he is still set to stand trial on a first-degree felony rape charge and felony sexual aggravated battery charges stemming from an alleged incident in September.

CBS 2 asked Shannon if he expects to be cleared.

"I don't know," he said. "I have trial June 10. I can't really talk much about it, but I'm looking forward to my day in court."

The Illini guard didn't participate in any testing or scrimmage at the combine. He said he's dealing with a strained hamstring, but said he'll be physically fine soon.

As far as the mental toll of his legal situation, Shannon said, "I'm perfectly fine mentally. Like I said, I'm controlling what I can control and that's handling things day to day and that's putting work in and getting ready for my dream to play in the NBA."

Shannon said during the pre-draft process, he wants to show NBA teams what kind of person he really is: a good kid, as he put it, a high-character guy who's willing to do whatever it takes for any team that drafts him.