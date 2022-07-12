'I'm in awe': Tennis legend Katrina Adams gets Whitney Young courts named in her honor, advocates for equal accessibility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whitney Young High School is honoring one of their greatest athletes as part of a makeover.

Unveiling the Katrina Adams Tennis Courts, the product of a multiyear planning and fundraising project to resurface the courts, which are adjacent to the Michelle Obama Athletic Complex. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has more.

Adams won back-to-back Illinois State Singles titles in the 1980s before going on to become a two-time All-American at Northwestern, winning a national championship in doubles before winning 20 doubles titles as a professional.

"I'm still in awe of it. It's amazing. First of all, we needed the new tennis courts, something I've been advocating for for a few years now. They were in disrepair and our kids were just not getting the best practice that they needed, even though we were winning city championship after city championship and ultimately state championships.

"Knowing that I came from an institution such as Whitney Young, putting students in the best higher education institutions around the world, it's phenomenal. But we have a lot of athletes that have come from this; in basketball, football, tennis, baseball, volleyball and all have gone onto college and beyond into the pros.

"To see what they did to the athletic field and not touch the tennis courts, I was actually hurt by it. I was so hurt that they couldn't extend this is part of the park, part of the school, and we didn't get any love there. And so it was in that moment that I set out to help try to make sure that we had the same access and equality in facilities as the other parts of the school had," Adams said.

When asked about where this ranks in terms of achievements, Adams said it's up there.

"This is at the top right now. It's definitely at the top. Not only is it a representation of the school, it's a representation of the community. And for us, tennis is really about the parks and accessibility. Now the neighbors in this community can come and enjoy these courts when high school kids are not out here playing. Hopefully, they'll take care of them. It's that one step closer to bringing people into our sport and keeping them there."

An honor worthy of the first African American to be named chairman of the board and president of the USTA.

Dr. Joyce Kenner and @wyhs family invite you to join this historic Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Katrina Adams Tennis Courts.



Join us Tuesday, July 12 @ 11:00 AM

🧡💙🐬🎾#whitneyyoung #wydolphins #SOC #OnceAdolphinAlwaysAdolphin #shouldabeenadolphin pic.twitter.com/UF4rkL0SZ4 — Whitney M. Young HS (@wyhs) July 9, 2022