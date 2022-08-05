Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps warm up heading into the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gradual warm-up heading into the weekend.
A notable uptick in the temperature department today, highs in the 80s with 90s returning tomorrow.
Humidity levels will be oppressive for Saturday making it feel like 100° or more. Summer heat holds through Sunday as storms develop by afternoon.
TODAY: CLOUDS BREAK FOR PM SUN, NOTICEABLY WARMER High: 86
TONIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR AND MUGGY LOW: 73
TOMORROW: HOT AND HUMID High: 91
