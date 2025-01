Temperatures warming up in Chicago before dangerously cold drop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are climbing in the Chicago area before a dangerously cold drop arrives this weekend.

Thursday's highs will be in the upper 30s with clouds and a few flurries possible.

Friday brings sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

Weekend highs drop, with highs near 10 degrees by Sunday and into next week.