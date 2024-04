Temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another warm spring day is ahead in Chicago.

Highs will be in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

The next rain chance arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain tapers off early Friday morning.

Temperatures climb to the 70s on Saturday.