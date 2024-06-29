Temperatures cool down by evening, into overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the Chicago area, and a cooler wind flow will develop overnight.

After a steamy day with highs well into the 80s, Sunday will feature many hours in the 60s — topping off in the lower 70s away from the lake.

The northerly wind tonight and Sunday will generate high wave action and dangerous rip currents. Active waves crashing onshore will flood some of the lakefront path.

A Beach Hazard statement will be in effect tonight through Sunday. A Small Craft Advisory will also be in place.

What to expect tonight

Clear and breezy with a low of 59.

Less humid on Sunday

Mostly sunny with cool winds and a high of 72, Mid-60s lakeside.

Sunny Monday ahead

A high of 77. Cooler by the lake.

