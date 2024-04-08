Temperatures cool in Chicago area Tuesday with scattered clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm winds carried temperatures to 71 degrees on Monday.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, it will become partly cloudy – with a low of 50.

It will be cooler on Tuesday, as a weak front crosses our area overnight – bringing scattered clouds and a westerly wind flow. Highs Tuesday will be around 65.

For Wednesday, it turns cloudy – and the high hits 67.

Rain develops Wednesday night, with breezy and wet conditions expected for Thursday into Friday.

