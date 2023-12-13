Watch CBS News
Two teens fighting for lives after rollover crash in far northwest Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington, Vicky Baftiri, Ellie Coatar

Two teens ejected from car in far northwest Chicago suburbs
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were ejected from their car in a rollover crash in far northwest suburban Woodstock Wednesday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the 4900 block of North Route 47 for a the single-vehicle crash.

wfrd-47-ejection-121323-0001.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

Firefighters made it to the scene within eight minutes, and found a serious rollover crash. Two teens had been ejected, and were found unconscious.

wfrd-47-ejection-121323-0002.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District
wfrd-47-ejection-121323-0003.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

Medical helicopters came to the scene and airlifted the teens to area hospitals, the fire and rescue district said. One of the teens was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, the other to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.\

wfrd-47-ejection-121323-0004.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

Both suffered critical and life-threatening injuries, the fire and rescue district said.

The house near which the car landed was not damaged in the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office is investigating exactly what happened.

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 10:13 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

