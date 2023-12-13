Two teens fighting for lives after rollover crash in far northwest Chicago suburbs

Two teens ejected from car in far northwest Chicago suburbs

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were ejected from their car in a rollover crash in far northwest suburban Woodstock Wednesday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the 4900 block of North Route 47 for a the single-vehicle crash.

Firefighters made it to the scene within eight minutes, and found a serious rollover crash. Two teens had been ejected, and were found unconscious.

Medical helicopters came to the scene and airlifted the teens to area hospitals, the fire and rescue district said. One of the teens was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, the other to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.\

Both suffered critical and life-threatening injuries, the fire and rescue district said.

The house near which the car landed was not damaged in the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office is investigating exactly what happened.