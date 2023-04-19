Teens sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to Pheasant Run Resort fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens who pleaded guilty to setting a fire at the Pheasant Run Resort were sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service.
Both were charged with felony arson for starting the fire in St. Charles last May. Two other teens were sentenced to 12 months court supervision for trespassing.
