Watch CBS News
Local News

Teens sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to Pheasant Run Resort fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Teens sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to Pheasant Run Resort fire
Teens sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to Pheasant Run Resort fire 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens who pleaded guilty to setting a fire at the Pheasant Run Resort were sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service.

Both were charged with felony arson for starting the fire in St. Charles last May. Two other teens were sentenced to 12 months court supervision for trespassing.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 6:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.