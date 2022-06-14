Watch CBS News
Teens marching in 5th annual 'We Walk For Her' Tuesday night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three groups of teens will take to the streets to demand the city and state do more to find missing Black girls and women. 

The 5th annual "We Walk For Her" march is Tuesday night. The march will start at 5 p.m. at 35th Street and King Drive. 

Organizers said 36% of the 257,000 girls and women reported missing in 2021 were Black.  

The groups want Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker to regularly meet with a community task force to help prevent more disappearances and deaths.  

